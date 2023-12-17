Cincinnati Reds Bolster Infield Depth with Acquisition of Mark Mathias

The Cincinnati Reds have made a strategic move to enhance their roster signing infielder Mark Mathias to a free agent deal. Mathias, who has spent the past two seasons navigating through multiple organizations, agreed to a minor league contract with the Reds. This acquisition serves to fortify the team’s infield depth.

Having already showcased his skills in the major leagues, Mathias brings valuable experience to the Reds. During the 2022 season, he made appearances with the Milwaukee Brewers and Texas Rangers, followed stints with the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants in 2023. Additionally, Mathias spent time with the Seattle Mariners’ Triple-A affiliate before being traded to the Giants.

While primarily an infielder, with most of his big league action taking place at second base, Mathias has also demonstrated versatility playing in the outfield. His ability to contribute in multiple positions makes him a potential asset as a super utility player. Throughout his career, Mathias has showcased a modest hitting ability, recording a .246 batting average, .317 on-base percentage, and .391 slugging percentage in 73 major league games. Although slightly below the league average, his OPS+ of 95 highlights his capability to make an impact.

In the 2023 Triple-A season, Mathias exhibited his offensive prowess, accumulating a .292 batting average, .402 on-base percentage, and .411 slugging percentage. His 30 walks and 50 strikeouts in 204 plate appearances further emphasize his ability to perform consistently at the plate. Remarkably, Mathias demonstrated versatility playing all positions except for center field and catcher during his time in the minor leagues last year.

Despite not being renowned for his power, Mathias has shown glimpses of home run-hitting ability, with a career-best 12 home runs recorded in 2019 during his Triple-A campaign. Additionally, he has displayed efficiency on the basepaths, boasting an impressive 83% success rate in stolen base attempts (out of 80 attempts).

The acquisition of Mathias comes at a crucial time for the Reds, as their infield depth has been further bolstered his ability to contribute in the outfield. With a crowded infield roster and the possibility of Spencer Steer, another infielder, seeing significant outfield play, Mathias’ versatility gives him a favorable chance to return to the major leagues.