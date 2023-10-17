New Feature Allows Passengers to Access Rail Updates through WhatsApp

redRail, the rail ticketing platform developed redBus and authorized IRCTC, has introduced a new feature that allows passengers to access real-time updates on their train journeys through WhatsApp. By simply sending a ‘Hi’ to redRail’s Railbot number (+91 9538039911), travellers can receive information such as live train status, PNR status movements, coach position, platform number, and train schedule.

This integration of Rail Information Services (RIS) with WhatsApp has the potential to revolutionize the rail booking experience for the 22 million passengers who travel train in India each day, according to redRail. The simplicity of the service sets it apart, as users do not need to download any additional apps or use up memory space on their devices. This not only saves mobile data and battery power but also makes it easier for travellers to obtain real-time updates on their train status with minimal effort.

redRail emphasizes that the accessibility of WhatsApp makes this feature particularly user-friendly, even for people in smaller towns or those who are less familiar with using apps. With WhatsApp being a widely used messaging platform in India, enabling rail updates through this channel ensures that travellers can conveniently access information about their train journeys.

