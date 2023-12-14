Woman Sentenced for Multimillion-Dollar Medicare Fraud Scheme

A woman from Redondo Beach, California, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison and ordered to pay $13.1 million in restitution for her involvement in a Medicare fraud scheme. Tamara Motley, 55, was found guilty of health care fraud, aggravated identity theft, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Motley was the de facto owner of two medical equipment companies, Action Medical Equipment and Supplies, and Kaja Medical Equipment & Supply. She orchestrated a scheme that involved paying accomplices for patient referrals and directing them to corrupt physicians who prescribed medically unnecessary equipment, such as power wheelchairs. Her companies then submitted fraudulent claims to Medicare, billing for equipment and repairs that were never performed or medically necessary.

The scheme included a change in tactics when Medicare changed the reimbursement rules for power wheelchairs to make upfront payments less lucrative. Motley’s company, Action, switched to billing Medicare for power wheelchair repairs, and after Action was shut down, Kaja continued the same fraudulent scheme.

The fraudulent repairs, often billed for $3,000-$4,000, accounted for nearly half of Action’s billings and almost all of Kaja’s. Over an eight-year period, Action billed Medicare over $18.2 million and received $10.3 million in payments. Kaja billed Medicare $6.3 million primarily for repairs, receiving approximately $2.8 million in payments.

This case highlights the significant financial impact of Medicare fraud and the importance of detecting and preventing such schemes. The sentencing of Tamara Motley serves as a message that individuals involved in healthcare fraud will face severe consequences. Medicare continues to implement measures to strengthen fraud prevention and protect taxpayer dollars.