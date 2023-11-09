Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K 43: A Promising Budget TV with Impressive Features

The Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K 43 is a budget-friendly television that runs on the popular Fire OS platform. In a market dominated Android TV, Tizen, and WebOS, Fire OS has remained one of the best TV operating systems available. Xiaomi, a well-known brand, has recognized the potential of Fire OS and has launched its latest 4K TV from the F series, the Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K 43.

Design and Connectivity: With a bezel-less design on three sides and a slim profile, the Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K 43 offers a sleek and modern look. The screen features a tiny chin at the center with a power LED and a power button. The TV can be placed on a desk using the provided plastic stands, and there is an option to purchase a wall mount separately. The ports, including HDMI and USB, are easily accessible, although some ports face downwards, which may require some effort to reach.

Features and Specifications: The Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K 43 boasts a 43-inch 4K panel with a resolution of 3840X2160 pixels. It is powered a quad-core processor with four Cortex A55 cores and a Mali G52 MC1 GPU. The TV comes with 2 GB RAM, 8 GB of internal storage, and support for Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band WiFi.

OS and User Interface: The TV runs on the latest version of Fire OS, providing a user-friendly interface similar to the Fire TV Stick. The interface offers apps for popular streaming services and allows users to adjust sound and picture settings on the fly. The Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K 43 does not have an additional UI layer, such as Patchwall, found in Xiaomi’s Android and Google TVs.

Overall, the Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K 43 provides a competent viewing experience with sharp picture quality and good color reproduction. While there are some areas for improvement, such as brightness and contrast levels, the TV offers a budget-friendly option for those who want to experience the benefits of Fire OS without breaking the bank.

FAQ

Q: Does the Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K 43 support Dolby Vision?

A: No, the TV supports HDR10 and HLG, but not Dolby Vision.

Q: Can I control the TV using voice commands?

A: Yes, the TV comes with a voice-enabled remote control that allows you to summon Alexa and issue voice commands.

Q: Does the Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K 43 come with a wall mount?

A: No, a wall mount is not included in the package and needs to be purchased separately.

Q: What streaming services are available on the Fire OS platform?

A: The TV offers apps for major streaming services, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, and Sony LIV, among others.

Q: Can I adjust the sound and picture settings while watching content?

A: Yes, the Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K 43 allows you to tweak sound and picture settings on the fly, regardless of whether you’re watching content from an app, HDMI source, or USB drive.