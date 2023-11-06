New Leak Reveals Exciting Details About the Upcoming Redmi 13C

A recent leak has shed some light on the highly anticipated Redmi 13C smartphone from Xiaomi. While the company has not yet officially announced the phone’s launch date, we can expect it to arrive soon based on the leaked information. The leaked renders and price details have fans buzzing with excitement.

According to the leak, the Redmi 13C will come in four stunning color options: green, black, blue, and white. The renders showcase a sleek design with flat edges and a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. The phone is expected to feature a large and smooth display, promising an immersive viewing experience.

In terms of the camera setup, the leaked hands-on images reveal two circular rings that will house the camera sensors and an LED flash. This hints at a powerful camera system that offers greater accuracy and a clearer view. While specific details about the camera specifications are not mentioned in the leak, it is rumored to include a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth unit. Additionally, there might be an 8MP shooter on the front for stunning selfies and video chats.

The leak also provides some insight into the expected pricing of the Redmi 13C. It is rumored to come in two models: 4GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The 4GB variant is expected to be priced around EUR 130 (approximately Rs 11,600), while the 8GB model might cost around EUR 150 (approximately Rs 13,400).

As for the specifications, the Redmi 13C is rumored to sport a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, offering a smooth and responsive user experience. It is likely to run on the latest Android 13-based MIUI 14 custom skin out of the box, providing a seamless and feature-rich interface. The 4G version of the phone could be powered the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, while the 5G variant might feature the MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus SoC. In terms of battery life, the Redmi 13C is expected to pack a robust 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W standard charging.

All in all, the leaked information about the Redmi 13C has generated great excitement among smartphone enthusiasts. With its stylish design, powerful camera setup, and impressive specifications, the Redmi 13C is poised to be a highly sought-after device in the mid-range segment.

(Source: Appuals)