Introducing RedKangaroo’s “Organic Growth” Marketing Platform Utilizing Social Media

RedKangaroo has unveiled the world’s first “Organic Growth” Marketing Platform Utilizing Social Media. This innovative platform allows users to receive discounts, special offers, cashback, and unique experiences for promoting brands to their friends, family, and followers.

By partnering with RedKangaroo, brands gain the ability to easily launch word-of-mouth marketing campaigns and choose rewards for users. Users who opt in and help spread the word via social media and texts are rewarded each time, creating an incentive for them to continue promoting the brand. Whether it’s through posting hashtags, sharing with friends via text, or sending invite codes, brands can now tap into an affordable, reliable, and authentic way to enhance their digital presence.

RedKangaroo’s proprietary Proof of Love technology is the key to this platform’s success. By offering food, beverage, cosmetics, and pet food brands a direct connection to their fans, RedKangaroo ensures immediate and significant results. This includes attracting new customers, increasing brand awareness, reducing churn, generating additional revenues, and boosting foot traffic.

CEO and founder of RedKangaroo, Balaji Krishnan, explains that this platform provides a unified space for users to promote the products and brands they love while feeling appreciated in return. It allows brands to shift away from traditional marketing and leverage their own fans to drive genuine growth.

Since its establishment in 2022, RedKangaroo has already raised $1.1 million in pre-seed funding, with investments from GFR Fund and RedKangaroo founder Balaji Krishnan himself. The company has forged partnerships with several leading beverage brands, such as Frazy and HOP WTR, and intends to use the funds to expand its technology platform across major U.S. markets while bringing in more brand partners.

Brad Nogle, Head of Ecommerce at HOP WTR, commends RedKangaroo’s platform for its potential to leverage word-of-mouth marketing through perks and rewards for loyal customers and fans. Teppei Tsutsui, CEO and Managing Partner of GFR Fund, also praises RedKangaroo’s self-serve, automated platform, emphasizing how it empowers brands to experiment with different promotional strategies and forge personal connections with users.

RedKangaroo’s “organic growth” marketing platform utilizing social media offers an exciting opportunity for brands to reward their customers for spreading the word. By incentivizing word-of-mouth marketing through discounts and exclusive experiences, brands can enhance their online presence, attract new customers, and cultivate a loyal community.

Sources:

– RedKangaroo

– PRNewswire