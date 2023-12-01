Introduction

The Power of Personal Branding on LinkedIn: Building Relationships and Driving Business Growth

LinkedIn, the professional networking platform, is currently witnessing a significant trend in personal branding. Individuals are leveraging their personal profiles to communicate company messages, and this is particularly visible among CEOs and top-level executives. According to Jiri Jambor, the director of B2B agency Future Sales, CEOs of companies with over 200 employees experienced a 100% increase in engagement compared to the previous year. The representation of top management also saw a significant growth of 43%. Social media, including professional networks like LinkedIn, are primarily about people. Studies show that LinkedIn users engage more frequently and intensively with posts from top management than with posts on company pages. LinkedIn’s algorithm also favors content from individuals rather than company profiles.

The Rise of Personal Branding

The global trend of building relationships with real individuals rather than just products is also evident on LinkedIn. Users want to connect with people and establish meaningful connections. Salina Yeung, a LinkedIn specialist, highlights the importance of personal branding in fostering these relationships. Companies stand to benefit not only from the CEO’s presence on LinkedIn but also from the active participation of other members of the executive team. Czech banking institution Česká spořitelna serves as an example, with multiple members of its top management actively engaging with the audience. This ensures that communication continues even if one person leaves the organization.

Keys to Success on LinkedIn

According to Future Sales’ Jiri Jambor, a successful presence on LinkedIn requires a quality and fully filled-out profile, regular and consistent communication, and a substantial follower base. The content shared an individual should consistently provide value to the target audience, resulting in a high number of positive reactions. For instance, Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Škoda Auto, conducted a poll among his followers to identify the topics they were most interested in. Strategy, leadership, the company’s work culture, and sustainability solutions emerged as the most engaging themes.

Finding Your Unique Voice

Frantisek Broz, co-founder of FYI Prague, suggests starting with an editorial plan to define topics of interest and the value that a manager can bring to the conversation. It is crucial to clarify the communication goals beyond seeking positive reactions and comments. LinkedIn is not just a platform for personal branding and gathering likes; it is a powerful tool for business initiatives, hiring, and relationship building. Tomáš Vala, CEO of Siko, for instance, aims to raise awareness that Siko is a Czech family-owned company with a strong tradition and success in Western markets. He successfully executes his LinkedIn strategy actively monitoring the platform and posting content based on relevant topics that come to mind.

The Pitfalls to Avoid

Frantisek Broz emphasizes that successfully leveraging LinkedIn requires more than just creating quality content. Managers often overlook the importance of establishing connections, focusing solely on content creation. Additionally, LinkedIn has a set of parameters that must be met to be considered an interesting and influential personality. However, many users are unaware of these criteria and their impact. It is essential to track one’s LinkedIn score and work towards improving it.

The Role of Artificial Intelligence

Salina Yeung notes that artificial intelligence is another current trend on LinkedIn. Tools like ChatGPT, Jasper, and Copy.ai are transforming the concept of high-quality content tailored to satisfy people’s needs. However, Broz believes that while AI is a useful tool for content creation, it is not a standalone solution. Relying solely on AI-generated content may result in a flood of likes but may not contribute to business goals.

LinkedIn in the Czech Republic: The Numbers

While CEOs are dominant on LinkedIn, only approximately 2.5% of Czech users posted at least one update in 2022. This indicates a relatively passive approach compared to the average of 3% in the European Union. Among the most active users are professionals from banking, legal, HR, and consulting sectors. Other industries, such as manufacturing, healthcare, and public administration, are still getting started on the platform. LinkedIn stands out for its positive environment compared to other social media platforms. However, active users should consider whether their presence adds value beyond garnering positive reactions.

