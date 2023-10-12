The Internet Reacts to Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s Sizzling Chemistry in ‘Animal’

The recently released song “Hua Main” from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s highly anticipated film ‘Animal’ has taken social media storm. The song features Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in an intense romance that has left audiences with strong reactions.

In the song, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna express their love in front of Rashmika’s family, setting the stage for a passionate and dramatic journey. However, what has caught everyone’s attention is the sizzling chemistry between the two stars and their daring on-screen kisses, particularly the lip-lock in front of Rashmika’s family, which has generated a lot of conversation.

The song also showcases the couple eloping on a private jet, engaging in an intimate and intense romance. Ranbir Kapoor’s recreation of his iconic towel look from ‘Saawariya’ and Rashmika Mandanna’s stunning sarees add to the song’s visual appeal.

Social media platforms have been buzzing with reactions from fans, many of whom are impressed the dreamlike chemistry between Ranbir and Rashmika. However, some people are questioning the choice to depict a couple kissing in front of the family, finding it offensive or unnecessary.

There are also those who criticize Ranbir Kapoor for his intense on-screen romance with Rashmika, especially considering his relationship with his real-life partner, Alia Bhatt. Fans of Ranbir defend him pointing out that nobody questioned Alia Bhatt when she had a similar scene with Ranveer Singh in the film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.’

In addition, some people are dragging Vijay Deverakonda into the conversation, as Rashmika Mandanna is rumored to be his girlfriend, and they are expressing their opinions through memes and trolls.

Overall, the song has captured everyone’s attention, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga has successfully generated buzz for the film. ‘Animal,’ set to release on December 1, promises to be an exciting combination of crime, family dynamics, and passionate romance.

