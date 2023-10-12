Bricks Token Surges 110% Amidst Volatile Market

The native token of Reddit’s Fortnite community, Bricks (BRICK), has experienced a sudden surge of 110% in value over the past 24 hours. This significant increase comes after Bricks had previously suffered an 80% loss in value over the course of the past two months.

The majority of trading volume during this surge occurred on the Kraken exchange, with the total figure across all exchanges reaching approximately $750,000. This represents an astounding 800% rise from the previous 24-hour period, as reported CoinMarketCap.

Interestingly, this increase in price has defied the broader trend in the cryptocurrency market, which saw Bitcoin (BTC) dip below $27,000 on Wednesday. While the exact catalyst for Bricks’ sudden price surge remains unclear, it has managed to distinguish itself from the rest of the market.

Bricks is an ERC-20 token that was distributed to active members of the Fortnite subreddit. In August, it experienced a significant rise in value, gaining momentum alongside other Reddit community tokens such as r/cryptocurrency’s Moons (MOON).

However, it’s worth noting that liquidity in Bricks remains relatively thin across all exchanges. On Kraken, for instance, the market depth is currently at 2%, which equates to roughly $2,500 on both the buyer and seller side. Market depth is a metric used to assess the amount of capital required to move an asset in a particular direction.

This lack of liquidity, combined with the token’s recent highly volatile behavior, presents a risk to traders. Price movements could quickly reverse, potentially leaving those who bought during the recent high in a precarious position.

While Bricks’ sudden surge in value is undoubtedly intriguing, it is essential for traders to exercise caution and carefully evaluate the risks associated with trading this token.

Sources:

– CoinMarketCap