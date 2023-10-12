Bricks Token Surges 80% After Recent Decline

The native token of Reddit’s Fortnite community, Bricks (BRICK), has experienced a significant turnaround, surging 80% in the past 24 hours. This comes after a decline of over 75% in value over the past two months. Currently, BRICK is trading at $0.13.

The majority of the trading volume for Bricks occurred on the cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, with the total figure across all exchanges reaching nearly $649,000. This represents a substantial 78% increase compared to the previous 24-hour period.

Bricks is an ERC-20 token that was distributed to active members of the Fortnite subreddit, one of the largest Reddit communities focused on the popular Fortnite: Battle Royale game. In August, the token’s value experienced a surge, following the momentum of other Reddit community tokens like r/cryptocurrency’s Moons (MOON).

It is important to note that liquidity remains relatively thin across all exchanges for Bricks, despite its recent surge in value.

The BRICK token is primarily used as a community token within the r/FortNiteBR subreddit. Holders of BRICK tokens have the ability to purchase premium features on Reddit, such as badges and custom emojis, and can also use the tokens for payments towards Special Membership perks in the community.

In other news related to Fortnite, the popular online gaming phenomenon announced a forthcoming increase in the price of its premium in-game currency, V-Bucks. This price adjustment will impact players in the United States, Japan, and several European countries. The cost of V-Bucks in US dollars will witness an approximate increase of 12% to 15% depending on the specific bundle.

(image credits: Shutterstock)