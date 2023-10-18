Reddit’s Decision to Sunset Community Points System Causes 90% Drop in MOON Cryptocurrency

The cryptocurrency known as MOON, which is closely associated with the popular social media platform Reddit, has experienced a significant drop in value, leaving investors and enthusiasts in a state of confusion. The recent trading charts reveal a drastic decline, with MOON plummeting from highs of around $0.65 to lows of approximately $0.05. This sudden and sharp decline has raised questions about the factors contributing to this downward spiral.

Upon closer examination, it becomes apparent that Reddit’s recent announcement is the primary catalyst behind the decline of MOON. The platform revealed its decision to sunset the Community Points beta early November, putting an end to users’ ability to earn points in their Reddit Vault. This announcement is especially significant as the Community Points system was a key driver of demand and user engagement on the platform, which, in turn, affected the value of MOON. The decision to discontinue this system was attributed to scalability limitations and the evolving regulatory environment. However, this move has not been well-received the community, leading to further concerns about Reddit’s recent actions.

Analyzing the chart, it is evident that trading volume has significantly increased during this period of decline. This surge in volume suggests that many disillusioned investors have chosen to sell their holdings, resulting in panic selling and a further acceleration of the price decline. The combination of long bearish candles and high trading volumes paints a picture of market panic.

It remains to be seen how the MOON cryptocurrency and the Reddit community will recover from this significant drop in value. The decision to sunset the Community Points system has had a profound impact on the cryptocurrency, leaving many questioning the future prospects of MOON. In such a volatile and rapidly evolving market, it is crucial for investors to conduct thorough research and seek advice from financial experts before making any investment decisions.

Author: Arman Shirinyan

