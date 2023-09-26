Reddit’s Contributor Program: Turning Gold into Real Money

Reddit has recently introduced its new “Contributor Program,” which allows users to convert Reddit gold into real-world money. This program aims to reward contributors for their valuable content and encourage quality content creation on the platform. To join the program, users must be at least 18 years old, reside in the US (initially), and have a good-standing account on Reddit.

With the revamp of its gold system, Reddit has made it easier for users to show appreciation for posts and comments. The updated gold system replaces Reddit Coins and associated awards, simplifying the process introducing gold upvotes. Instead of purchasing coins, users can now directly purchase and award gold to posts.

There are six different options available for users to purchase gold, ranging from $1.99 for one gold to $49 for 25 gold. Gilded posts and comments will be distinguished with a gold upvote icon, indicating that they have received recognition and appreciation from the community.

The Contributor Program is an opportunity for users to not only demonstrate their support for quality content but also to earn real-world money. By converting gold into cash, contributors can see the fruits of their efforts beyond the virtual realm of Reddit.

Overall, Reddit’s new Contributor Program provides a tangible reward system for users who contribute valuable content to the platform. It aims to incentivize high-quality discussions, posts, and comments, ultimately enhancing the overall user experience on Reddit.

