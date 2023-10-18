The Demise of Reddit’s Community Points: What Went Wrong?

Reddit’s blockchain-based rewards system, known as Community Points, is being phased out. As of November 8, coins like “MOON” used for tips, premium features, and voting shares will be removed from users’ Vaults. The announcement led to a drastic drop in the value of Reddit-based coins, with MOON falling over 85% and other currencies experiencing similar declines.

While the loss of Community Points may go unnoticed most users, some individuals who actively acquired or purchased these tokens on the blockchain have reported significant financial losses. Speculations of Reddit “rug pulling” surfaced on social media, suggesting that the company withdrew funds from the system before shutting it down.

According to Reddit, the decision to sunset Community Points was driven scalability issues, regulatory considerations, and the development of alternative reward systems like the Contributor Program, which offers users actual monetary rewards based on their Reddit gold and karma. Tim Rathschmidt, Reddit’s director of consumer and product communications, stated that the company has already launched or invested in products that achieve the goals of Community Points while being more user-friendly.

Community Points were introduced in May 2022 to allow Redditors to earn rewards for their contributions to the platform and encourage the creation of better content. These points served as a measure of reputation and could be taken anywhere on the internet. Moderators could use Community Points to offer special memberships with additional perks.

Originally utilizing Ethereum, the high transaction fees prompted Reddit to migrate Community Points to the Arbitrum blockchain. Despite seeing potential for the future, Reddit concluded that scaling Community Points across the entire platform was not feasible.

After November 8, acquired points will no longer be visible in users’ Vaults, and the remaining points available for distribution will be burned the end of the year. It is worth noting that Reddit’s NFT marketplace will continue to operate.

The demise of Community Points marks a valuable learning experience for Reddit, and the company intends to apply the insights gained from this venture to enhance the experiences of other communities and users on the platform.

Sources:

– TechCrunch

– Reddit