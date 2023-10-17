Reddit Ends Blockchain-Based Community Points

Reddit has announced that it is discontinuing its blockchain-based Community Points product. The company made the announcement through an admin on several subreddits that utilized the feature, such as r/CryptoCurrency, r/FortniteBR, and r/EthTrader. Community Points used the Ethereum blockchain and had its own tokens named “moons,” “bricks,” and “donuts” on the respective subreddits. However, the value of these tokens has seen significant drops, with some users claiming losses of thousands of dollars.

The admin stated that Community Points will be completely phased out November 8th. The reason behind this decision is the company’s inability to scale the feature across the entire platform. The admin acknowledged the support from moderators and communities but cited regulatory limitations as a factor in shutting down Community Points. In addition, the admin explained that the feature would not integrate well with the updated reddit.com experience without a substantial commitment of resources.

Instead, Reddit plans to focus on “more scalable programs,” such as the recently launched Contributor Program. This program allows users to convert Reddit gold into real money. Once Community Points are officially sunsetted, they will no longer be visible in the Reddit app’s Vault. Community Points were introduced Reddit in May 2020, but the company has since removed its website page on the feature. However, Reddit will continue to support its blockchain-based Collectible Avatars, which are NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens).

