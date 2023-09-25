Reddit Introduces Contributor Program, Allowing Users to Monetize Karma and Gold

Reddit has announced a new contributor program that will reward users with actual money for their virtual currency, such as Reddit gold and karma. Eligible users in the United States can now convert their earned karma and gold into fiat currency, which will be disbursed on a monthly basis.

To participate in the program, users must be over 18 years old, reside in the United States, and verify their identity through Persona and Stripe. Additionally, accounts must be active for at least 30 days, and only safe for work posts can be monetized.

This program was previously leaked two months ago Android Authority, when a reverse engineer discovered data about it in an APK teardown. While the exact conversion rates for karma and gold to real money haven’t been disclosed, Reddit stated that earnings will be calculated based on the karma earned and gold received from eligible contributions.

Reddit’s move to introduce a contributor program follows a similar trend set other social media platforms. Twitter recently launched a program where creators can earn ad revenue based on the impressions their posts generate. However, there are concerns that such initiatives could encourage spammy posting or baiting for engagement.

In addition to the contributor program, Reddit has made changes to its system for awarding gold. Previously, users could purchase coins to buy gold or other awards. However, Reddit has phased out the coins system to simplify the process. Users can now buy gold directly long-pressing the upvote icon in the app or hovering over it on desktop.

While the revamped payment programs are being rolled out, Reddit continues to face backlash from its user base due to controversial API changes. These changes have made it financially unfeasible for developers to build on the Reddit platform.

Sources:

– https://techcrunch.com/2021/04/19/reddit-launches-red-harvest-a-contribution-based-hsa-in-beta/

– https://www.androidauthority.com/reddit-money-transfer-gold-karma-1102333/