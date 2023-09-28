Reddit Limits Users’ Control Over Ad Tracking and Privacy Settings

A recent announcement from Reddit’s head of Privacy reveals changes to the platform’s privacy settings and ad tracking policies. Users will no longer have the ability to choose whether Reddit advertisers can track their activity on the site. The provided ‘before’ and ‘after’ screenshots show a significant reduction in privacy settings, with options like ‘Personalize all of Reddit based on the outbound links you click on,’ ‘based on your Reddit activity and account info,’ and ‘based on your general location’ being removed. The remaining option, ‘Personalized ads on Reddit based on information and activity from our partners,’ will apply to most regions, with an additional toggle available in certain areas.

It is likely that the additional toggle will be provided to European countries protected under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which requires websites to offer privacy settings that protect user data. Reddit also plans to introduce controls that limit certain categories of advertisements. Users will have the option to see fewer ads in categories such as alcohol, dating, gambling, pregnancy and parenting, and weight loss. However, it is worth noting that religion is not included in this category list.

Reddit’s recent decisions, such as removing third-party API services and reducing user control over data usage, have drawn criticism from users. The platform’s attempts to increase revenue have been seen as anti-user moves. The limited options for privacy settings and ad tracking are seen as a disregard for user preferences and raise concerns about data privacy. The inclusion of an extra toggle in select locations indicates compliance with GDPR regulations, but also highlights the platform’s reluctance to offer comprehensive privacy controls.

Despite the introduction of controls to limit certain ad categories, complete removal of ads is not possible. The omission of religion from these categories suggests that religious ads may be a significant source of revenue for Reddit, leading to speculation that Reddit is unwilling to restrict them. These recent changes signify a shift towards centralization and profit-driven practices in the online space.

