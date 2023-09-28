Reddit Removes Option to Opt Out of Ad Personalization for Some Users

Reddit has announced that it will be removing the ability for certain users to opt out of ad personalization based on their activity on the platform. The change is part of several updates to privacy, advertising, and location settings. Reddit’s head of privacy, Jutta Williams, explained that the decision was made because the platform “requires very little personal information” and the change would enable them to “better predict which ad may be most relevant to you.” Williams assured users that the majority of Reddit users will not notice any significant difference in their ads and that those who had previously opted out of ad personalization will not see an increase in the number of ads or have their on-platform activity shared with advertisers.

While the update is rolling out over the next few weeks, some users in select countries will still have the option to opt out. It is unclear which countries will be exempt from this change, but it is speculated that European countries may be excluded due to the conflict with the EU’s GDPR rules. These rules require companies to obtain explicit consent for collecting and processing personal data for advertising purposes. Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, recently made similar exceptions for European users to comply with EU privacy laws.

In addition to removing the opt-out option, Reddit is introducing the ability for users to see fewer ads from specific categories such as gambling, alcohol, weight loss, and dating. The company acknowledges that its ad classification system may not be perfect initially, but they expect it to improve over time through a combination of manual tagging and machine learning.

Overall, Reddit assures its users that this update will not change the way data is collected or shared. The data will only be used to target ads on the platform and will not be shared with third parties for advertising outside of Reddit.

