Reddit Removes Opt-Out of Ad Personalisation Feature

Reddit, the popular online discussion and news aggregation site, has announced that it is removing the ability for some users to opt-out of ad personalisation. The change was explained Reddit’s head of privacy, Jutta Williams, who stated that the site requires minimal personal information from users and that this change will help predict which ads may be most relevant to individuals.

According to Williams, most Reddit users will not see any change to their ads, and those who had previously opted out of personalised ads will not be shown more ads or have their on-platform activity shared with advertisers. Over the next few weeks, Reddit’s advertising settings will be gradually updated.

In response to concerns raised Reddit users, Williams clarified that this update does not alter the way data is collected or shared. The data is used to target ads on the platform, and Reddit does not share user information or activity with third parties for advertising purposes.

While select countries will still be able to opt-out of ad personalisation, the list of exempt countries has not been disclosed. European nations are likely to be spared from the mandatory opt-in as Reddit’s current approach would violate GDPR regulations, which mandate explicit consent for collecting and processing personal data for advertising.

In addition to this change, Reddit announced that users will have the option to opt-out of specific ad categories. By updating their privacy settings, users can choose to see fewer ads from categories such as alcohol, dating, gambling, pregnancy, parenting, and weight loss. However, Reddit clarified that this will lead to fewer ads in these categories, not their complete removal.

Reddit is leveraging manual tagging and machine learning to classify ads, but acknowledges that this system will not be 100% accurate initially. The site expects accuracy to improve over time as the combination of these methods is refined.

Earlier this year, Reddit faced challenges with its ad revenue as media buyers reduced spend due to protests against the introduction of charges for access to its API. However, this latest change is not explicitly linked to increasing earnings. Reddit filed for an IPO in December 2021 and is expected to debut as a publicly traded company later this year. Sources claim that the timing will depend on market conditions.

Sources:

– [Source 1]

– [Source 2]