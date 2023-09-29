Reddit Removes Ability to Opt Out of Personalized Ads

Reddit, a popular online platform for community engagement, has announced changes to its ad privacy settings that have received backlash from users. The platform will remove the option for users to opt out of receiving personalized ads based on their activity on Reddit.

The announcement was made Jutta Williams, Reddit’s privacy director, who assured users that their activity information is not shared with external advertisers. The goal of the changes is to improve ad targeting and increase click-through rates, according to Williams.

However, there are still some unspecified “selected countries” that will have the option to choose whether they want personalized ads or not. It is likely that these countries are part of the European Union, as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) would prevent Reddit from implementing such changes.

In addition to the removal of the opt-out option, Reddit has also updated privacy settings descriptions and how search results are displayed. Users will now have the ability to choose which categories of ads they don’t want to see, such as alcohol, dating, gambling, pregnancy and parenting, and weight loss. This measure is expected to improve over time.

Overall, the changes to Reddit’s ad privacy settings have sparked concern among users who value their privacy and control over the content they see. While Reddit aims to enhance ad targeting, the removal of the opt-out option raises questions about the platform’s commitment to user choice and privacy.

