Reddit Implements Changes to Ad Personalization and Privacy Preferences

Reddit has recently introduced several updates to its platform, including a contributor program that allows users to convert Reddit gold and karma into fiat currency. Additionally, the site has made changes to ad personalization and privacy preferences.

One of the most notable changes is Reddit’s decision to remove the option to opt out of ad personalization based on a user’s Reddit activity. In other words, users can no longer choose not to see ads that are tailored to their actions on the site. According to Reddit’s head of privacy, this change is intended to be beneficial.

Reddit collects limited personal information, and instead, advertisers rely on users’ activity on the platform, such as the communities they join or leave, their votes, and other signals, to gauge their interests. The majority of users will not experience any changes in the ads they see on Reddit. For those who had previously opted out of personalization based on Reddit activity, this change will not lead to an increase in ads or the sharing of on-platform activity with advertisers. Rather, it enables Reddit’s models to more accurately predict which ads may be most relevant to users.

However, Reddit clarifies that this change will not be rolled out to users in select countries. While the company has not specified which countries are exempt, it is possible that European Union (EU) nations are among them, as the change may potentially violate the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Furthermore, Reddit has updated the descriptions of privacy settings to ensure clarity and consistency across platforms. Users now have the option to opt out of specific ad categories, such as Alcohol, Dating, Gambling, Pregnancy and Parenting, and Weight Loss. Additionally, the company has consolidated location customization settings for improved ease of use.

These updates aim to streamline users’ privacy preferences and provide them with more control over the ads they see while using the platform.

Source: Article retrieved from [insert source name here]

Definitions:

– Reddit gold: A premium membership program on Reddit that offers various benefits and features to users.

– Karma: Reddit’s point system that reflects a user’s contribution and engagement on the platform.