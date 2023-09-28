Reddit Announces Contributor Program: Transforming Fake Internet Points into Real Money

Reddit, the popular discussion site, has introduced a new contributor program that allows users to convert their fake internet points into real money. This move follows the trend of other platforms that are incentivizing users to create content for cash. The program aims to reward Redditors for their posts, giving them the opportunity to earn payments for their contributions.

Previously, Reddit users could pay to “gild” posts they enjoyed, but the value of these points was merely symbolic. While this generated revenue for Reddit, the creators themselves received no tangible benefits. However, the new contributor program changes this offering eligible Redditors the chance to convert their gold into cash payouts, assuming they meet the minimum requirements.

To become a contributor, a user must have earned at least 10 gold and 100 karma (points awarded for upvotes on their content) within the last 12 months. Users who qualify will receive 90 cents for each gold received. Additionally, top contributors who manage to accumulate 5,000 or more karma will be able to cash out their gold for $1 each.

By implementing this program, Reddit joins other platforms like TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and X (formerly known as Twitter) in offering direct monetization programs to creators. This strategy aims to encourage engagement and enhance the experience for content creators.

Reddit’s decision to introduce a contributor program aligns with its goal of achieving profitability, especially as rumors of an upcoming IPO offering circulate. Earlier this year, the company implemented cost-cutting measures, including layoffs and reduced hiring, in an effort to break even and attract investors. The contributor program serves as another avenue to bolster Reddit’s financial prospects.

Simultaneously, users are finding new value in the platform’s 18-year history. As information becomes more challenging to locate due to ads and AI, many internet users have discovered that adding “Reddit” to their Google searches provides more relevant results. With the introduction of the contributor program, Reddit hopes to incentivize users to share engaging, accurate, and creative content, further solidifying its reputation as “the front page of the internet.”

