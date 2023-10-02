Reddit to Make Personalized Advertising Mandatory

Reddit, the popular social media platform, has announced that it will be revamping its privacy settings to make personalized advertising and account visibility more consistent. The most significant change, however, is that users will no longer have the option to opt out of personalized advertising. The company has stated that users will be able to turn off personalized advertising in certain countries, but has not specified which countries are included.

According to the company, users will continue to see the same number of ads, but after the change, the ads will be better targeted. Reddit will still require minimal personal information, instead relying on user activity to tailor advertisements. In essence, Reddit is removing the ability for users to prevent advertisers from tracking their activity on the platform.

Additionally, it appears that Reddit may also be removing a setting that determines the recommendation of posts based on location and activities on partner websites or apps, as reported Techcrunch. It is unclear whether this means the settings will be automatically enabled and cannot be turned off.

Reddit has also mentioned that it will introduce adjustments that allow users to limit certain types of ads, such as those related to alcohol, weight loss, dating, gambling, and parenting. However, the company notes that these settings may not filter out all ads in the category. Reddit manually categorizes ads and uses machine learning, which may result in inaccuracies.

Overall, these changes indicate a shift towards more personalized advertising on Reddit. While users will have some control over the types of ads they see, the ability to completely opt out of personalized advertising will no longer be available. This move aligns with the broader trend among social media platforms to prioritize targeted advertising based on user behavior and preferences.

