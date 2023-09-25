Is Los Angeles Really All It’s Hyped Up to Be? Reddit Users Share Their Unpopular Opinions

According to The Washington Post, Speak Cheezy in Long Beach has been named the best pizza in America. While this may be a great honor for the pizzeria, not everyone shares the same enthusiasm for living in Los Angeles.

A recent thread on Reddit asked users to share their most unpopular opinions about L.A., and the responses were not all positive. One user pointed out that contrary to popular belief, Los Angeles is not just a city filled with high-paying jobs in the entertainment industry. In reality, many residents have nothing to do with entertainment and face long commutes to work.

Another opinion shared on the platform was that Los Angeles is not as beautiful as it’s made out to be. Some users described the city as a mix of beautiful and ugly places, with shocking poverty and run-down infrastructure in certain areas. The San Fernando Valley was singled out as a particularly unappealing part of the city.

When it comes to the food scene, Reddit users expressed mixed opinions. While some praised the vibes and aesthetics of restaurants, others felt that the food quality did not live up to expectations. In-N-Out Burger, a Southern California staple, was also not unanimously praised, with some users preferring Shake Shack.

Despite the criticisms, there were some positive mentions. Pasadena was widely agreed to be aesthetically pleasing, and some users praised the diverse and authentic food found in neighborhoods like Koreatown and Boyle Heights.

In terms of the dating scene, L.A. natives seemed to have a more positive view of transplants from other places, suggesting that they have improved the quality of dating in the city.

So, is Los Angeles still the place to be? Opinions vary. While some celebrities have left the city and rapper 50 Cent claims it’s finished, there are still many who find the city appealing despite its flaws.

Sources:

– The Washington Post: Speak Cheezy named one of best pizzerias in America

– Reddit