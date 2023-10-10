The Dreams of Milwaukee Residents If They Win the Powerball Jackpot

At a staggering $1.73 billion, the current Powerball jackpot is the second-largest prize in Powerball history, leaving thousands of hopeful participants dreaming of what they would do with the life-changing payout. A Reddit user, iforgotmypassword111, recently asked the Milwaukee subreddit community, “What’s the most Milwaukee thing you’d do if you win that $1.4 billion Powerball tonight?”

Milwaukee residents shared a variety of unique responses. One user mentioned that they would use the money to save the Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory domes, which currently face an uncertain future and possible demolition. Others echoed this sentiment, expressing their desire to expand or fix the domes.

Some users shared their personal dreams if they were to win the jackpot. These included purchasing a condominium on the river in the Third Ward and creating a dream restaurant, even if it operated at a loss. Another individual mentioned buying a house on Lake Drive, while someone else proposed a beautification project on Bluemound Avenue and turning the freeway entrances and exits into a pollinator meadow.

The Milverine, a local celebrity known for his resemblance to Wolverine, was also a popular figure in users’ dreams. Some users wanted to take him out to dinner at the Miller Park Way Arbys, while others wanted to hire him as a bodyguard or even create a bronze statue of him next to the Fonz.

As expected, beer and sports were also common themes. Some users mentioned buying and renaming the Brewers stadium, while others wanted to invest in the team or purchase the team itself and lead them to the World Series. One user even expressed interest in starting a men’s professional soccer team and investing in the community to develop local talent.

Other dreams included getting season tickets for the Milwaukee Bucks, paying the tab for everyone in the city for a night, and owning their favorite bar or brewery. Some more lighthearted ideas were buying Katz property and making them rent from the jackpot winner, funding a city rail system, or burying the money in coffee cans in the backyard.

Although these dreams may seem unconventional to some, they serve as a testament to the unique character and aspirations of the Milwaukee community.

