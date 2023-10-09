Young Woman Tells Grandmother to Stop Comparing Her to Deceased Aunt

In a recent post on Reddit’s “Am I the A–hole” subreddit, a user shared her frustration with her grandmother constantly comparing her to her deceased aunt. The user, known as “RoyalMany3627,” explained that her grandmother saw her red hair when she was born and begged her parents to name her after her late aunt. Since then, the grandmother has favored RoyalMany3627 over her other cousins, causing resentment.

The young woman expressed her desire to be treated normally and not be constantly reminded of her aunt. However, her grandmother would often make comments about her physical resemblance to her aunt or try to push her to take up her aunt’s hobbies. When RoyalMany3627 refused, it would upset her grandmother. The situation came to a head on her 18th birthday when her grandmother criticized her plans to take a road trip with friends instead of having a party at home, as her aunt would have done. RoyalMany3627 snapped and told her grandmother to stop trying to make her be her dead daughter.

While the young woman immediately felt bad about her outburst, the rest of her family scolded her and demanded an apology to her grandmother. Only her father stood up for her and encouraged her to enjoy her road trip. However, upon her return, tensions were still high, and her grandmother has not spoken to her.

Psychologist Dr. Michele Borba expressed sympathy for RoyalMany3627, highlighting that constantly being compared to a deceased person can have negative effects. She suggested that the young woman apologize to her grandmother in an honest and heartfelt way, expressing how difficult it has been to live up to her aunt’s image.

Most Reddit users who responded to RoyalMany3627’s post sided with her, expressing empathy for the grieving grandmother but emphasizing that she deserves to have her own identity and live her life on her terms. The majority of commenters agreed that the grandmother should be the one to apologize for her behavior.

