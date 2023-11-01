New Study Reveals the Power of AI in Extracting Personal Information from Social Media

Artificial intelligence (AI) has once again proven its ability to uncover personal details about individuals based solely on their social media activity. A recent study conducted researchers from ETH Zurich university discovered that large language model (LLM) based AI can accurately predict users’ age, location, gender, and income with up to 96% accuracy. The study focused on analyzing Reddit users and involved nine different LLMs.

Interestingly, one particular LLM, ChatCGPT-4, demonstrated an impressive overall accuracy of 85%. The researchers also highlighted that the LLMs were able to extract this information considering subtle cues, such as location-specific words, rather than just relying on explicit information shared users. Lead author Robin Staab emphasized that this finding should serve as a warning about the extent of personal information we unconsciously reveal online.

While humans could potentially make similar assumptions when presented with the same data, LLMs have a significant advantage in terms of speed and cost-effectiveness. The study revealed that LLMs are 240 times quicker and 100 times cheaper than humans in inferring personal data. Therefore, these AI models pose significant risks to privacy.

The implications of this study extend beyond privacy concerns. Previously, discussions surrounding LLMs mainly focused on issues like the use of public data for training or potential leaks of personal conversations. However, this research opens up a new frontier in understanding the privacy implications of LLMs. Cybersecurity expert Professor Alan Woodward believes that we are only scratching the surface in terms of comprehending the impact of LLMs on privacy.

The timing of this study is noteworthy, as global leaders and tech executives gather at the Bletchley Park AI summit to discuss safety issues related to AI. The results of this research add urgency to the need for a broader conversation surrounding LLM privacy implications. It is crucial to explore ways to protect privacy on a wider scale rather than relying solely on memorization-based defenses.

