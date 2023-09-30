Are Paparazzi Photos of Kim Kardashian Staged? Fans Are Questioning Their Authenticity

Kim Kardashian was recently photographed in Los Angeles while taking a break from shooting a Super Bowl announcement video for Usher, who will be headlining the halftime show in February 2024. The reality star was spotted wearing a white crop top, ripped jeans, a vintage Chanel necklace, and a pink quilted purse.

However, these paparazzi photos have sparked a debate among fans and users on Reddit. Many are questioning the authenticity of the pictures, labeling them as “staged” and “embarrassing.” In a Reddit thread titled “Kim Is Still Living in 2007 With These ‘Candid Paparazzi’ Photos,” users express their skepticism and criticize Kardashian’s attempt to appear relatable.

This is not the first time the SKIMS founder has faced allegations of staging paparazzi photos or being inauthentic. Some have accused her of editing or digitally altering her own photos, while others find her actions cringeworthy.

Interestingly, Kardashian was wearing the same outfit in the paparazzi photos as she was in the video where she informed Usher about his Super Bowl gig. In the video, Kardashian reveals to Usher that he will be the featured performer for Apple Music’s halftime show. The Grammy winner, surprised the news, can be seen reacting with disbelief.

The upcoming Super Bowl halftime show will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. Usher will be performing in front of a live audience, and the video featuring Kardashian is meant to announce this exciting news to him.

While fans continue to speculate about the authenticity of the paparazzi photos, it remains unclear whether they were indeed staged. However, the controversy surrounding Kardashian and her perceived inauthenticity continues to generate debate among fans and critics alike.

