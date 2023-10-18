Halloween Candy Alternatives: Reducing Waste and Spreading Joy

Each year, Halloween candy brings joy to children’s faces, but it also contributes to a significant amount of waste. With Americans spending billions of dollars on Halloween candy each year, the plastic packaging ends up in landfills. However, one Reddit user, u/iobuddha, came up with a creative and sustainable solution.

Instead of distributing traditional candies, u/iobuddha decided to fill neighborhood kids’ bags with thrifted toys. As a vintage toy and clothing reseller with excess stock, they handed out items such as Happy Meal toys from the 90s, Disney plush dolls, and fidget spinners. This alternative delighted the children and received support from other users who shared their own experiences with similar acts of kindness.

The issue of Halloween-related waste extends beyond candy. Lisa Morton, a writer specializing in the holiday, revealed shocking waste statistics associated with Halloween. She stated that a single trick-or-treater generates approximately one pound of trash, and with over 40 million trick-or-treaters, the amount of waste is staggering.

Moreover, disposable Halloween costumes contribute to the waste problem. Hubbub, an environmental group based in the UK, estimates that these outfits create 2,000 tons of plastic waste annually, equivalent to discarding 83 million plastic bottles. Since most costumes are made of non-compostable plastics, they inevitably end up in landfills, where they cannot decompose.

Finding alternatives to traditional Halloween practices can significantly reduce waste and have a positive impact on the environment. By choosing to distribute thrifted toys instead of candies and opting for sustainable costume options, individuals can celebrate Halloween while minimizing their ecological footprint.

