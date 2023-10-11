Breaking Up for Mental Health Reasons: A Difficult Decision

In a recent post on the “Am I the Assh#*e” subreddit, a 16-year-old user shared their decision to end a relationship with their girlfriend due to ongoing mental health struggles. The user explained that despite finding happiness when they met their girlfriend, the weight of their mental health issues became too much to bear.

Mental health, as defined the World Health Organization (WHO), is not just the absence of illness but a state of well-being where individuals realize their abilities, cope with everyday stresses, work productively, and contribute to the community. Dealing with mental illness in a relationship can complicate matters, and in this case, it led to the difficult decision to end the relationship.

The user came to the realization about a month ago that their depression was still present and affecting both their emotional well-being and the relationship itself. Despite trying to push through, they felt unable to express their true emotions or engage in activities that brought them joy. Recognizing that it would be unfair to their girlfriend to be with someone who couldn’t fully love themselves or life, they made the decision to end the relationship.

While the user admitted that they weren’t proud of how they ended things, opting for a FaceTime conversation instead of an in-person discussion, they explained their reasoning behind this choice. It was due to difficulty finding a discreet time to meet and their busy schedules with summer school. They also didn’t want to ruin an upcoming movie outing with friends.

During the hour-long conversation, the user effectively communicated their thoughts and feelings to their girlfriend. They assured her that she had done nothing wrong and actively listened to her perspective. They also mentioned giving her space to process everything and being willing to skip the movie outing if she prefers.

The post has sparked a significant amount of attention, with many Reddit users sharing their own experiences and offering advice to the original poster. The discussion surrounding mental health and relationships highlights the importance of open communication and self-care in maintaining healthy partnerships.

Breaking up for mental health reasons is a difficult decision, but as one Reddit user mentioned, taking care of oneself is essential. It’s crucial to recognize when mental health struggles are impacting a relationship and to make choices that prioritize well-being for both individuals involved.

Sources:

– World Health Organization (WHO) – Mental Health Definition