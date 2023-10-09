Woman Shares Boyfriend’s Disturbing Experience of Sexual Harassment in Delhi Metro

Summary: A Reddit user recently shared a distressing incident of sexual harassment that her boyfriend experienced while traveling on the Delhi Metro. The incident involved a middle-aged man who not only touched her boyfriend inappropriately but also made disturbing advances and asked unsettling questions. The victim initially tried to deter the harasser but eventually resorted to raising awareness about the incident and reporting it to the police. The incident has sparked a discussion about gender-based harassment and the different responses it receives.

In a recent post on Reddit, a woman shared her boyfriend’s harrowing experience of sexual harassment on the Delhi Metro. According to the post, a middle-aged man sat next to her boyfriend and placed his hand on his thigh. Initially dismissing it as accidental, the situation escalated when the man proceeded to touch the victim’s crotch and asked him if he needed any help.

The victim initially responded assertively, threatening to throw the harasser off the Metro. However, this incident highlighted that the victim had faced similar forms of harassment before. Seeking advice and support, the victim turned to his partner and together they confronted the harasser. The man eventually fell asleep, and the victim woke him up, insisting that they get off at the next station. When the harasser resisted, the victim took his ID and picture as evidence and warned him about his actions.

The incident has gained attention on social media, with many discussing the varying responses to gender-based harassment. The anonymous user pointed out that, apart from a young man, no one in the crowded Metro bothered to inquire about what was happening. The user also suggested that if the victim had been a woman, the response from the crowd might have been different.

This incident serves as a reminder of the prevalence of sexual harassment in public spaces and the need for a collective effort to address and prevent such incidents. It also highlights the importance ofstander intervention and creating a safe environment for all individuals.

