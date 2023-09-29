Dipika Kakar Accused of Leaving Specially-Abled Daughter in Previous Marriage

Sasural Simar Ka fame actress Dipika Kakar is currently taking a break from her work to enjoy motherhood after welcoming her first baby, Ruhaan, with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim. However, rumors have started circulating on social media that Dipika also has a daughter from her previous marriage.

A Reddit post has been making rounds on the internet, in which a woman accused Dipika of allegedly abandoning her specially-abled daughter whom she shares with her former husband, Raunak Samson. The user also claimed that Ruhaan is the actress’s second baby. The woman expressed her hope that Dipika does not leave Ruhaan as well, as there are rumors that he does not look like a normal 3-month-old baby.

Dipika got married to pilot and emcee Ranuak Samson in 2011, but they separated in 2015 due to personal and compatibility issues. She then met Shoaib on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka, where they initially didn’t fall for each other, but their friendship grew stronger after Shoaib left the show. The couple got married in 2018 in Bhopal.

A week ago, Dipika and Shoaib shared a picture on social media revealing their son Ruhaan’s face. They were seen kissing the baby’s forehead, with Dipika captioning the post, “Introducing our ‘RUHAAN’ to you all. Duaaon me shaamil rakhiyega.”

Dipika, known for her transparency with her fans through social media platforms, has not responded to these allegations yet. The woman who made the accusations is waiting for Dipika to address them and confirm or deny the claims.

It is important to wait for Dipika’s response before jumping to conclusions or perpetuating rumors. Only she can provide clarity about the situation and put these allegations to rest.

Sources:

– [Source 1 Name]

– [Source 2 Name]