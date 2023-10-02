Reddit Launches Enhanced Community Targeting on Ads Manager

Reddit has introduced new features and administration tools on Ads Manager to improve community targeting and campaign management. These updates aim to enhance campaign efficiency and performance for advertisers, from small businesses to enterprise clients.

The new features on Reddit’s Ads Manager allow advertisers to gain a deeper understanding of relevant Reddit communities and connect with high-value consumers for better conversions. These features include improved community search, targeting suggestions, and community info. Advertisers can now search for relevant communities topic, receive suggestions for additional communities based on their selected target, and access community descriptions, topic tags, audience size estimates, and a direct link to the community in one place.

In addition to the new features, Reddit has also introduced two administration tools: campaign lifetime budget and inline editing. The campaign lifetime budget allows advertisers to set a maximum spending limit for their campaigns, ensuring better budget management. Inline editing enables advertisers to edit campaign names, bids, and budgets conveniently on the Ads dashboard.

Jim Squires, Reddit’s EVP of Business Marketing and Growth, emphasized how these updates will help advertisers navigate the platform more effectively. He mentioned that regardless of the size or nature of the advertiser, the new Ads Manager features will enable them to harness the power of Reddit communities and strengthen their campaign outcomes.

These developments align with Reddit’s goal of providing guidance and support to advertisers at scale. With over 100,000 communities covering every topic imaginable, the platform aims to facilitate successful advertising campaigns helping advertisers discover, understand, and target the passions and interests of Reddit users.

