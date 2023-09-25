Reddit Introduces Contributor Program to Pay Top Contributors for Gold

Reddit has announced its new Contributor Program, which allows top contributors on the platform to receive real-world money in exchange for their awarded content. This program aims to revamp how post and comment rewards work getting rid of Reddit Coins and instead focusing solely on gold awards.

To be eligible for the Contributor Program, redditors must meet certain requirements. They must be at least 18 years old, reside in an eligible location (currently limited to the US), have an account in good standing, and meet specific karma thresholds. Users with at least 10 gold awards and between 100 and 4,999 karma in the past year will be considered “standard contributors” and will earn 90 cents per gold awarded. “Top contributors” who have received at least 10 gold awards and over 5,000 karma in the preceding 12 months will earn $1 per gold awarded.

In order to check their eligibility, users can navigate to the program page through their profile menu. If eligible, they will see the “Get Verified to Start Earning” button highlighted and clickable. Reddit has also made several interface changes to reflect the new emphasis on gold. Gilded posts and comments will now display a gold upvote icon instead of the standard one.

The platform has also introduced a new way to award and purchase gold directly. In the Reddit mobile app, users can long-press on the upvote icon for a post or comment to choose between giving one and 25 gold awards. The cost of a single gold award is $2, while users can pay up to $49 for 25 of them. The new gold system is currently available on mobile and will be rolled out to web users later this year.

These changes Reddit could be seen as an effort to incentivize and retain active contributors, as the platform made it more difficult for third parties to track engagement earlier this year. By offering real-world payments for their contributions, Reddit aims to build engagement and encourage prolific users to continue participating.

