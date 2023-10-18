Reddit Discontinuing Community Points Program, Leading to Token Value Crash

Reddit’s Community Points program, which sought to incentivize creators and developers, is set to be discontinued on November 8, according to a post the Reddit community team. This move caused a significant crash in the value of tokens associated with the program, with Moons (MOON) falling 85%, Bricks (BRICK) dropping almost 70%, and Donuts (DONUT) declining 60%.

Introduced in 2020, Community Points allowed subreddit moderators to award contributors with cryptocurrency tokens like DONUT, BRICK, and MOON based on their participation. However, Reddit faced challenges in expanding the program to a wider audience. The community team stated, “Though we saw some future opportunities for Community Points, there was no path to scale it broadly across the platform.”

Initially developed on Ethereum, Community Points later migrated to the Arbitrum Nova layer-two solution to enhance efficiency and reduce costs. However, regulatory restrictions posed further obstacles to scaling the program. Even with modifications and implementation across the entire network, the issues persisted. Reddit’s director of consumer and product communications, Tim Rathschmidt, explained that the company prioritizes rewards programs that are easier to scale, such as the Contributor Program.

In light of these developments, it is clear that the Community Points program did not achieve the desired level of success. However, Reddit remains committed to exploring alternative avenues and expanding its rewards programs. Details regarding future initiatives have not been disclosed at this time.

Sources:

1. https://www.coindesk.com/reddit-community-points-crypto-program-ending

2. https://decrypt.co/118698/reddit-confirms-community-points-program-ending-on-november-8