Reddit Will Pay Users Real Money for Posting Viral Content

Reddit is introducing a new “Contributor Program” that will pay users real money for posting viral content on the platform. The program is currently being rolled out to US users. Under the program, redditors will receive monthly payments based on their karma points and the gold currency they have earned from their contributions. Karma points represent upvotes received from the community, while gold currency is a form of reward that users can purchase.

The amount of gold currency a post has received is the main factor in calculating the payout, rather than the karma points. Reddit has recently made gold currency available for all users to buy, rather than just being a perk for Reddit Premium subscribers. The company plans to use the proceeds from the gold currency sales to reward users in the Contributor Program.

To participate in the program, users will need to go through a verification process and provide personal information such as their legal name, date of birth, and government ID if requested. They will also need to provide a Social Security Number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number to receive payouts via Stripe, Reddit’s payment provider.

To be eligible for the Contributor Program, user accounts must be in “good standing” and have not violated Reddit’s rules. Posts from Not-Safe-For-Work communities or containing porn are also excluded from receiving payouts.

Interested US users can join the Contributor Program visiting their profile page on Reddit and accessing the Contributor Program tab. However, it’s important to note that the earnings from the program depend on the amount of gold currency received rather than just karma points. Reddit’s new initiative follows in the footsteps of Twitter, which also pays users for posting viral content.

