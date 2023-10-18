Reddit Phases Out Its Blockchain-Based Rewards Program, Community Points

Reddit, the popular social news aggregator platform, has announced the discontinuation of its blockchain-based rewards program, Community Points. Introduced in 2020, Community Points allowed Redditors to earn rewards for their active participation in subreddits and other community activities. However, Reddit has now decided to prioritize other scalable solutions and bid farewell to this feature.

The decision to retire Community Points was driven resource constraints and the need to allocate resources more effectively to meet the evolving needs of Reddit’s user base. Tim Rathschmidt, Reddit’s director of consumer and product communications, stated that the resourcing required for Community Points was too high to justify.

Initially, Community Points were created to recognize and reward Redditors for their contributions to the platform’s subreddits and community activities. These blockchain-based points could be exchanged for Ethereum, one of the leading cryptocurrencies. However, the program has evolved over time, and Reddit now considers it unsuitable for further scalability. As of early November, Redditors will no longer be able to earn or redeem Community Points.

Community Points played a significant role in enhancing the credibility and reputation of Redditors. Users could utilize these points to access special features and purchase memberships within the platform. The points were effectively “burned” once spent. Reddit introduced the Vault as a crypto-wallet to store and manage these points.

Apart from Community Points, Reddit also ventured into the blockchain space with its Blockchain Wallet, which experienced a surge in transaction activity. Redditors purchased over 3 million NFT Avatars through this wallet shortly after the NFT marketplace launch in July 2022. This demonstrated the potential of blockchain technology in enhancing user experiences on the platform.

Although Community Points will soon be retired, Reddit remains committed to providing innovative and sustainable features. The platform continues to explore the possibilities of blockchain technology through its Blockchain Wallet and NFT marketplace.

In conclusion, Reddit’s decision to phase out Community Points represents a strategic shift in its approach to user engagement. It showcases the platform’s dedication to providing its users with new and exciting developments while meeting their evolving needs.