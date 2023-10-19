Reddit to Discontinue Ethereum-Based Rewards Program, Community Points

Reddit has announced that it will be ending its Ethereum-based rewards program, Community Points, early November. The program allows Redditors to earn ERC-20 tokens for contributing high-quality content and moderating the platform, which can be used to redeem special features like badges and animated emoticons.

Community Points were introduced in May 2020 as a way to measure a user’s reputation in participating subreddits and give them a stake in their favorite communities. However, according to Reddit’s director of consumer and product communications, Tim Rathschmidt, the program faces two challenges that make it difficult to continue.

Rathschmidt explained, “Though we saw some future opportunities for Community Points, the resourcing needed was unfortunately too high to justify. The regulatory environment has since added to that effort. Though the moderators and communities that supported Community Points have been incredible partners, the product is no longer set up to scale.”

After introducing Community Points, Reddit also launched other incentive systems, including the Contributor Program, which allows eligible users to convert their Reddit gold and karma into cash. Rathschmidt stated that Reddit will focus on community rewards programs that are easier to scale and understand.

This decision highlights the challenges of integrating blockchain technology into mainstream platforms. While the concept of rewarding users with digital tokens is intriguing, the logistical and regulatory complexities can make it difficult to sustain. However, as Reddit continues to explore new avenues for incentivizing its community members, it will be interesting to see what alternative systems they develop in the future.

