Reddit to Discontinue Blockchain-Based Community Points

Reddit, the popular social media platform, has announced its plans to phase out and discontinue its blockchain-based community point reward tokens, known as MOON and BRICK, November. The decision was made due to resource constraints and regulatory risks that hindered the platform’s ability to scale the reward program.

The Community Points, which were introduced in 2020, played a significant role in the Reddit ecosystem incentivizing users to contribute high-quality content to the platform. These points allowed Redditors to “own” a piece of their community and were instrumental in driving user engagement.

However, Reddit has now decided to fade off the reward program, and users will no longer earn points in their Reddit vault after November 8. The Community Points are ERC-20 tokens that could be exchanged for special features, such as memberships and unique badges on Reddit. If not redeemed, the points could also be converted to Ethereum tokens stored in Reddit’s in-house crypto wallet service.

In 2022, Reddit faced challenges in scaling the Community Points program due to high transaction fees on the Ethereum network. As a solution, they transitioned to the layer-2 scaling solution Arbitrum to achieve higher scalability.

This move to discontinue the reward program follows Reddit’s decision earlier this year to discontinue its coin system, which allowed users to purchase virtual currency to reward fellow users. The decision was met with backlash from Reddit’s user base, leading to sitewide protests and a temporary blackout of thousands of subreddits.

With the discontinuation of the Community Points, the utility and value of MOON and BRICK tokens have been affected. Token holders have been selling off their tokens, resulting in a significant drop in prices.

Despite the discontinuation of the reward program, Reddit acknowledges the support of moderators and communities in the evolution of Community Points, but states that the product is no longer viable for scaling due to resource constraints and regulatory challenges.

Sources:

– Reddit

– CoinGecko

def – Blockchain: A decentralized digital ledger that records transactions securely and transparently.

def – ERC-20: A technical standard used for smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain.

def – Ethereum: A decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that enables smart contracts and the creation of decentralized applications (dApps).

def – Layer-2 scaling solution: A solution implemented on top of an existing blockchain network to increase scalability and improve transaction throughput.

def – Community Points: Tokens issued Reddit to incentivize and reward users for their contributions and engagement on the platform.

def – Reddit Vault: Reddit’s in-house crypto wallet service where users can store and manage their Community Points and convert them to Ethereum tokens.