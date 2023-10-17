Reddit Discontinues Blockchain-Based Rewards Program, Sparking Backlash from Community

Reddit recently made the decision to discontinue its blockchain-based rewards program, causing a significant decline in the value of associated tokens and generating strong reactions from its user base. The program, known as Community Points, was launched in 2020 with the goal of encouraging user engagement in select subreddits awarding Ethereum-based tokens specific to those communities.

The Director of Consumer and Product Communications at Reddit, Tim Rathschmidt, explained that scalability issues and an evolving regulatory environment were the primary factors leading to the phase-out. Rathschmidt mentioned that the required resources for maintaining the program were too high to justify, and the regulatory landscape added further complications. The tokens, which could be used for various Reddit perks, were stored in the platform’s crypto wallet, known as the Vault.

The discontinuation had an immediate impact on the market, with MOON tokens experiencing an 84% drop and currently valued at $0.036, and BRICK tokens decreasing 40%, now valued at $0.058.

The decision has received backlash from Reddit’s community, with anonymous users expressing strong sentiments and even suggesting potential legal action. Despite the negative response, Reddit is emphasizing its commitment to exploring new avenues for community governance and contributions. While moving away from blockchain-based rewards, the platform is investing in scalable and user-friendly products that align with the initial goals of the Community Points program.

Earlier this year, Reddit also ended its coin system, which allowed users to purchase virtual currencies, such as Gold, to reward other users. In its place, the platform introduced the Contributor Program, enabling users to convert Reddit gold and karma into real currency.

