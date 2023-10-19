Reddit Shuts Down Blockchain-Based Reward Points Program

Reddit has announced that it will be shutting down its Community Points program, a blockchain-based reward system for users. The decision comes as a result of the platform’s inability to scale the points system and regulatory uncertainties.

The Community Points program was launched Reddit in May 2020 as a trial program to reward good behavior. Users were awarded tokens, minted on the Ethereum network, that could be used to pay for premium features. Over time, the program expanded to allow users to trade their tokens and migrate to the Layer 2 network Arbitrum due to Ethereum’s scalability limitations.

Various communities on Reddit were also given the ability to issue their own customized tokens. However, all these tokens, including MOONS issued r/Cryptocurrency, BRICKS issued r/Fortnite, and DONUTS received traders on r/Ethtrader, will no longer be supported Reddit in three weeks.

The shutdown of the Community Points program has had a negative impact on the tokens’ prices, with some experiencing significant value drops. Reddit has cited high resource requirements and regulatory challenges as reasons for winding down the program.

Although Reddit utilized blockchain technology for the Community Points, it fell short in terms of true decentralization. Users did not actually own the tokens, and if banned from the platform, they permanently lost access to their tokens stored in the Reddit Vault.

While there were originally future opportunities for the Community Points program, Reddit determined that the scalability issues and regulatory environment made it unsustainable. Despite its efforts to integrate blockchain, the platform ultimately faced challenges in implementing a truly valuable system.

Source: TechCrunch, CoinGeek

Definitions: Community Points – blockchain-based reward points awarded to users for their contributions. Scaling – the ability of a system or platform to handle increasing demand or growth. Regulations – rules and guidelines set authorities to govern certain activities. Prices – the value or cost of something, often related to financial markets or assets. Access – the ability to use or view something, often referring to online accounts or services. Decentralization – the distribution of control and decision-making across a network rather than relying on a central authority.