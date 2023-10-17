Reddit Discontinues Blockchain-Based Community Points Reward System

Reddit has made the decision to discontinue its blockchain-based reward system, Community Points, due to scalability challenges and regulatory concerns. Launched in 2020, Community Points was created to incentivize and recognize user participation in specific subreddits.

Community Points allowed users to earn rewards for activities such as receiving upvotes on comments or posts. These rewards were represented as ERC-20 tokens and stored in Reddit’s proprietary crypto wallet, the Reddit Vault. Users could then redeem these tokens for emojis or badges, after which the tokens would be removed from circulation.

Originally built on the Ethereum blockchain, the Community Points program later transitioned to Layer 2 Arbitrum Nova in an effort to reduce transaction fees and address scalability issues. However, Reddit has now decided to discontinue the program.

In a statement, Reddit explained that discontinuing Community Points will allow them to focus on developing products that provide value to a larger user base. The social media platform remains committed to innovation and launching new products aligned with the original objectives of the Community Points system. The discontinuation of the program is scheduled for November 8.

This decision reflects the challenges and complexities of integrating blockchain technology into existing platforms. While the idea of rewarding user participation with cryptocurrencies may have seemed promising, the scalability and regulatory hurdles proved to be significant obstacles. Reddit’s move also underscores the importance of adaptability and the need to pivot when faced with unanticipated challenges.

Going forward, Reddit will continue to explore new avenues for engaging its users and enhancing the overall user experience. As the landscape of blockchain and digital currencies continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how other platforms navigate similar challenges and whether alternative reward systems will emerge.

Sources:

– TechCrunch