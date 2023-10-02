Reddit Launches Paid Profiles and Revenue-Sharing Program for Users

In a move similar to Twitter’s premium subscribers, Reddit will now allow users to earn income through paid profiles. The social media platform has recently announced several changes aimed at boosting revenue and profitability.

Among the modifications, one of the most notable is that users will no longer have the option to opt out of personalized ads based on their activity. This change has sparked discussions about privacy concerns related to the platform’s latest update, although Reddit has declined to comment on these worries.

Additionally, Reddit has introduced a program that allows users to exchange virtual rewards for their posts for real money. This initiative has been seen as a compromise, as it sacrifices “part of the community’s trust in an effort to generate income,” according to Ars Technica.

It’s worth mentioning that the revenue-sharing program will initially only be available in the United States. Users on Reddit with karma scores ranging from 100 to 4,999 can earn $0.90 for each “gold” received, while those with over 5,000 can generate $1 for each “gold.”

This new program bears similarities to the one introduced Twitter, where premium subscribers can earn a share of the revenue based on the visibility of their posts. While Elon Musk announced this incentive system in February, it was launched in July.

According to Reddit’s support page, the collaboration program aims to prevent fraud, spam, and illegal activities. It remains to be seen how the platform will evolve in response to these recent updates and the potential impact on user privacy.

In conclusion, Reddit is set to implement a payment and rewards program for users, with the initiative currently only available in the United States. While the platform has yet to comment on the privacy implications of these changes, it is clear that Reddit is taking steps towards new horizons in terms of monetizing its user base.

Sources:

– Ars Technica