Reddit Ends Blockchain Program, Community Points Tokens to Be Discontinued

Reddit, the popular social media platform, has announced the end of its three-year blockchain program called Community Points. The program used ERC-20 tokens as a reward mechanism for authors of high-quality content and allowed community members to earn from innovations. However, Reddit has decided to discontinue the program due to the high cost of maintaining the infrastructure for its digital asset. As a result, the price of the Reddit tokens has significantly dropped, and users have been selling them off.

Some users were able to make a substantial amount of money through Reddit’s cryptocurrency. One user reportedly earned around $24,000 in digital assets, which was then converted to 0.92 BTC. However, with the decline in the market and the decision to discontinue the tokens, the future prospects of the project have dimmed.

The decision to end the blockchain program was primarily driven the high costs and the regulatory environment surrounding digital assets. The Reddit team expressed concerns about potential regulatory issues, as the SEC has been cracking down on cryptocurrency-related activities. In addition, the team found it challenging to scale the project.

The community’s reactions to the news have been mixed, with some expressing disappointment and others welcoming the move. One user mentioned that the introduction of tokens had changed the dynamics of the platform, and they would prefer to see fewer users focused on farming cryptocurrencies.

While Reddit users will lose access to Community Points, they will still retain their NFT avatars. The initiative, launched in July 2022, has been successful, with users creating over 18 million avatars for their accounts.

In conclusion, the decision to discontinue Reddit’s tokens may seem illogical considering the trend in the cryptocurrency market. However, it appears that the company is being cautious about potential regulatory issues. Only time will tell how this decision will impact the platform and its users.

