Say Goodbye to the “site:reddit.com” Trick: Reddit to Block Search Spiders

Reddit, the popular online platform for discussions and communities, is planning to block search spiders as part of its strategy to establish itself as a platform rather than just a source of content. The company aims to strengthen its position limiting its dependence on search engines.

While Reddit has not confirmed whether it will block crawlers, a spokesperson stated that there is nothing to share on the topic at the moment. Earlier statements from the company claiming that “nothing is changing” only referred to logins and not the blocking of search spiders.

The impact of blocking search spiders on Reddit’s visibility in search engine results remains to be seen. However, this move could significantly affect users’ ability to access Reddit through search engines. Currently, appending “site:reddit.com” to a Google search is a commonly used trick to exclude SEO farms and attention-seeking websites from the results. If the implementation of this change goes ahead, users may no longer be able to find Reddit content directly through search engine queries.

The issue of finding alternative methods to navigate, discover, and access content online without triggering negative consequences is a challenging problem. Implementing changes that are both effective and well-received users remains an unsolved problem in the “content” realm.

Source: The Verge