Reddit Removes Ability to Ignore Targeted Ads Based on User Activity

Reddit has announced that it will be making changes to its privacy settings, including the removal of the ability to ignore targeted ads based on user activity. The company stated that it is simplifying its ad privacy options and improving ad performance removing this feature. Users will no longer be able to request that the site not use their activity data to target them with ads based on their favorite subreddits or posting habits.

However, Reddit clarified that it does not send user activity information to third-party advertisers and that users can still deselect ad targeting based on information from outside advertisers. The company claims that the vast majority of users will not see much change as a result of this update.

In addition to removing the ability to ignore targeted ads, Reddit has also doubled the number of “interests” available for targeted ads, making the ads potentially even more targeted based on user activity than before. The company did not specify which countries will still maintain the ability to deselect ad targeting.

Reddit is facing backlash from users after recent controversies surrounding its monetization schemes. The removal of the ability to ignore targeted ads may add to the growing perception that the platform sees its users as a product to be monetized at its discretion.

Source: (source article)