Bengaluru Woman Shares Disturbing Incident of Harassment Transgender Individual

A woman from Bengaluru has taken to Reddit to share her horrifying experience of being sexually harassed a transgender person. The incident occurred in a lane in Koramangala, when the transgender individual groped her without consent.

When questioned about their actions, the person callously removed their saree’s pallu and made a remark implying that the woman had the same body parts as they did. Shocked and terrified, the woman tried to leave the scene quickly, but the transgender person continued to follow her, making degrading comments and even using derogatory language.

According to the woman’s post on Reddit, she received no help or support from anyone nearby during the incident. Since being uploaded, the post has gone viral and received numerous responses from people who have shared similar instances of harassment.

One commenter mentioned that they had recently been harassed a transgender person who touched their inner thighs and abused them when they only gave a small amount of money. Another person suggested that the woman share her story on Twitter to raise awareness about such incidents.

Sadly, incidents of harassment like this are not uncommon and can happen to anyone, regardless of gender or sexual orientation. It is important for society to address and condemn such behavior, while also providing support and resources for victims.

Definitions:

– Transgender: Transgender is an umbrella term for people whose gender identity differs from the sex they were assigned at birth.

– Saree: A saree is a traditional garment worn women in South Asia, consisting of a long piece of fabric draped over the body.

– Pallu: The pallu is the loose end of a saree that is often worn over the shoulder or head.

