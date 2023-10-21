Reddit threatens to block search engines in order to protect its content from AI training

Reddit is taking a stand against third parties using its content to train their AI models. The company is considering blocking search engine crawlers from Google and Bing unless generative AI companies pay for the data. This decision would significantly impact Reddit’s website traffic and advertising revenues.

According to a report from The Washington Post, a group of news organizations are currently negotiating with OpenAI to license their content. These news outlets want to prevent tech companies from training models like GPT-4 using their web publications. To restrict access, they have implemented paywalls and demand a fee to access the data.

In addition to media companies, Reddit has also engaged in discussions with generative AI companies in an attempt to reach an agreement. Reddit is demanding fair compensation and has threatened to block search engine crawlers if it does not receive a favorable response. This means that links to Reddit discussions would not appear in Google and Bing search results.

While this move may seem risky, Reddit has shown in the past that it is willing to take radical measures. During the moderators’ protest, Reddit demonstrated its determination to stand its ground. A source close to the negotiations revealed that Reddit believes it can survive without Google search.

One potential solution that has been proposed to block content is to limit access to registered users. Reddit might require users to log in to read any forum, a measure that Twitter implemented temporarily earlier this year. Elon Musk previously commented on how AI companies were obtaining so much data from Twitter that it was affecting the user experience.

The strategy Reddit will ultimately adopt is still unclear. A Reddit spokesperson stated that “nothing is changing,” but this does not guarantee that things will remain the same. The report indicates that if no agreement is reached with AI companies, links to subreddits will disappear from Google and Bing.

Sources:

– The Washington Post: [source]

– The Verge: [source]

Note: URLs for sources have been removed.