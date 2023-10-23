Reddit Moderators Fired for Allegedly Selling MOON Tokens Before Program Cancellation

Several moderators responsible for overseeing Reddit’s largest cryptocurrency forum, r/Cryptocurrency, have been fired following allegations of selling off the subreddit’s native cryptocurrency token, MOON, just moments before the platform announced the cancellation of its crypto rewards program. CoinDesk reported that a message from the r/Cryptocurrency team stated, “All the moderators who sold Moons before the announcement have already been removed from the mod team.”

Previously, MOON tokens could be distributed, traded, or used within Reddit’s blockchain-based community points program. However, last Tuesday, it was announced that the program would be discontinued November 8. Before making the public announcement, Reddit administrators reportedly informed the r/Cryptocurrency moderators about the program’s cancellation one hour in advance. Some individuals claim that within that hour, three moderators sold their MOON tokens.

The fired moderators are said to have sold approximately 456,353 MOON tokens, valued at $92,000. The price of MOON tokens reportedly dropped 21% prior to the cancellation announcement and further plummeted 85% following the news of the program’s discontinuation.

Through an official statement, Reddit explained that the decision to end the program was due to its “outsized commitment to resources” and the fact that it was no longer scalable. While some Reddit users on the r/Cryptomoons subreddit are trying to determine what to do with their remaining tokens, others are searching for an alternative solution that would enable them to continue using MOON tokens without Reddit’s involvement.

