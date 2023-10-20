Reddit Moderators Accused of Dumping Moon Tokens Before Program Termination

Allegations emerged recently regarding Reddit moderators who have been accused of dumping Moon tokens just prior to the announcement of the termination of the platform’s blockchain-based community points program. On-chain data analytics have provided evidence supporting these claims, sparking controversy within the cryptocurrency community.

The program enabled users to earn and spend community points in the form of native tokens such as Moons for the r/CryptoCurrency board and Bricks for the r/FortNiteBR subreddit. These tokens could be used to purchase badges and exclusive items for user avatars.

At least three Reddit moderators were suspected of offloading Moon tokens immediately before the program was officially discontinued. Analyst @Pledditor discovered that their actions caused a significant drop of -22% in the value of $MOON tokens. This suggests that these moderators were privy to confidential information before Reddit’s public announcement.

One of the moderators, known as Mcgillby, transferred over 100,000 Moons into more than $23,000 worth of ETH on the Arbitrum Nova blockchain. Another moderator, “rider_of_the_storm,” moved 345,422 Moons, valued at over $69,000 at the time, to an exchange address only 17 minutes before Reddit’s official announcement.

Following these transactions, both moderators attempted to erase their digital footprints; Mcgillby deleted their previous Reddit posts, while “rider_of_the_storm” deactivated their Reddit account.

The actions of these moderators have sparked intense discussions within both the Reddit and broader blockchain communities, with many labeling the situation as a “rugpull.” Reddit moderators have admitted receiving one hour’s notice before the termination of the program, indicating that they had sufficient time to act on this information.

As of now, it remains uncertain whether legal consequences will ensue for those involved in the Moon token dump. This incident not only raises concerns about the ethics of specific Reddit moderators but also reignites debates regarding transparency and integrity within the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors.

Reddit has not yet provided an official statement in response to the allegations, leaving observers to wonder what actions, if any, the platform will take to address the issue.

