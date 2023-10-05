Reddit Introduces Changes to Improve Search Experience

Reddit is rolling out a series of changes to enhance the search experience for its users. These modifications are aimed at simplifying the process of finding desired content within the app. One of the key updates is the introduction of a new multimedia tab on the search results page.

With this new feature, users can easily find GIFs, images, and videos without having to scroll through endless search results and posts. The multimedia content is displayed in a grid format, making it effortless to navigate through the available options. A similar dynamic applies when searching for multimedia content within specific subreddits. Users can simply use the search bar on the subreddit page and find all the relevant videos, images, and GIFs associated with their search terms.

It’s important to note that this enhanced search functionality, including the media tab, is currently only available on the Reddit mobile app and has not been implemented on the web version yet.

In addition to this, Reddit has also redesigned the search results page to make it easier for users to find the desired content. Compatibility with screen readers has been taken into account, ensuring that both the post tabs and search comments are accessible to users with visual impairments.

This new update is part of a series of recent announcements made Reddit, including the introduction of a money-making system on the platform.

Sources:

– Reddit team focused on improving search experience within the app.

– Introduction of a multimedia tab to facilitate the discovery of GIFs, images, and videos.

– Enhanced search results page design.

– Compatibility with screen readers for users with visual impairments.